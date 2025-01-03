A nasty collision between Australian cricketers Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft took place during Sydney Thunder's Big Bash League (BBL) match against Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday. The collision was so severe that both the players had to be hospitalised. While one of them went off the ground suffering a bleeding nose, the other one was stretchered off after losing his consciousness. The incident took place in the 16th over of the Scorchers' innings. Cooper Connolly mistimed a fuller ball around the mid-wicket region and that is where Sams and Bancroft ran to take the catch. While both of them converged for the catch, they failed to notice each other and this led to a severe collision.

That's a very nasty collision between daniel sams and cameron bancroft. Bancroft has a bleedy nose but he's walking off the field with the physio. But Sams is being stretchered out. Hope he is fine. #AUSvIND #BBL #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/itgWExXK8f — Sara (@tap4info) January 3, 2025

The injury was so severe that both the players had to be substituted. Bancroft, who sustained a bloody nose, walked off the ground after receiving medical attention, while Sams was the one who was stretchered off. Later, Sydney Thunder gave an update on both the players and also said that they might have suffered fractures.

"Both players are conscious and talking, demonstrating symptoms of concussion and have possible fractures. Both have been transported to hospital for assessment," the Sydney Thunder said in a statement.

After the medical intervention, the match resumed and Thunder brought in two concussion substitutions in Ollie Davies and Hugh Weibgen.

Talking about the game, Thunder went on to register a 4-wicket victory. Scorchers posted a total of 177 for 4 in their stipulated 20 overs while the Thunders chased down the total on the final ball of the match. Sherfane Rutherford was declared the Player of the Match for his 39 not out off 19 balls.