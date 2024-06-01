Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has always been transparent in his criticism for batting maestro Virat Kohli. During the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli had come under the scanner for his strike-rate and batting approach against the spinners. Gavaskar, however, had blasted Kohli for his meltdown on live television, with the RCB icon slamming those questioning his strike-rate. Kohli, however, silenced everyone as he ended the season at the highest run-getter, while also maintaining a healthy strike-rate.

The 35-year-old averaged 61.75. and achieved a strike rate of 154.69 in the IPL 2024. With the IPL 2024 coming to a conclusion last week, Gavaskar has now laid a frest set of objectives for Kohli, who is set to take part in the T20 World Cup.

With India set to tour Australia later this year for a five-match Test series, Gavaskar urged Kohli to join him and former England captain Alastair Cook in an elite club.

"On an individual level, [my wish] maybe for Virat Kohli is that he becomes the third overseas player who's scored a Test century in all the Australian venues. I think he doesn't have one at the Gabba, so if he gets a century at The Gabba, that means he joins me and Alastair Cook," Gavaskar said at an event, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Kohli has scored six Test centuries in Australia, which the joint highest by an Indian, alongside Sachin Tendulkar, and joint-third by an overseas batter.

However, he has never scored a century at the Gabba in Brisbane. He did not play at the venue last time when India defeated Australia to become the first away team to win at the stadium since Novemeber 1988.

In fact, Kohli had played one just one game of the series which India lost. He had flown back to India for the birth of his daughter.

After Kohli's departure, Ajinkya Rahane led India to a 2-1 series, their second successive Test series triumph in Australia.