Former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar has stated that Suryakumar Yadav checks several boxes and, therefore, was made captain in the T20I format. Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from T20Is after the T20 World Cup 2024 win, many expected Hardik Pandya - who was vice-captain at the tournament - to inherit captaincy. However, new head coach Gautam Gambhir chose Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of the side in the shortest format. Sridhar suggested that Suryakumar's bond with players in the dressing room has been a big plus in helping him win captaincy.

"He is someone who has exhibited leadership qualities throughout his tenure of being with the Indian team. That's held him in good stead, again falling back to his rapport with the other players, how they look up to him," said Sridhar, speaking to Hindustan Times.

Sridhar agreed with chief selector Ajit Agarkar's reasoning that Suryakumar Yadav's continues availability, without requiring workload management, played a crucial role.

"The very fact that Surya is someone who will be on the park for every match India is playing and not being bothered about workload monitoring is something which has tilted the scales in his favour, in terms of captaincy," said Sridhar.

"Some of the matches he has captained India, when Rohit and Hardik were not available, has given confidence to the BCCI that he can do an excellent job," he added.

Speaking on the topic of Hardik Pandya being snubbed from leadership roles in all formats, Sridhar was confident that the all-rounder would find his way back again.

"I am sure Hardik will come back. He has just won you a World Cup. Hardik is somebody rare to find," he said.

"We can take good care of him till the time he is playing cricket and making sure he is available for the marquee series and all the big ICC tournaments," added Sridhar.

Sridhar was the fielding coach of Team India between 2014 and 2021, and has worked with both Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in close quarters.