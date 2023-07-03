Suryakumar Yadav is one of the batting sensations in world cricket in the shortest format. It was the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the beginning that witnessed the art of his batting and now the world cricket is also having the same pleasure. Suryakumar too continues to impress on a regular basis. Be it a powerful sweep for a four or an unbelievable scoop over the third man fence for a six, the right-handed batter has proved that he is truly a 360 degree player.

However, Suryakumar is the not the first player with such batting abilities. The world cricket saw a similar one and he was none other than the great AB de Villiers. What could be better than the fact that the South Africa legend is himself impressed by the batting of Suryakumar. However, he feels that maintaining consistency across formats would be the biggest challenge for the India star.

"His biggest challenge will be to be consistent in all the formats and to figure out his game in Test cricket, in ODIs and in T20 and understand how it works for him. I think he should actually just realize it's all exactly the same," said AB de Villiers about Suryakumar Yadav on JioCinema.

"I think it's incredible. I think he's pulling off shots that I never did. I really do, when it gets going, it's lovely to watch. I think he's got a long way to go still. I think there's more to come. I think there's even a better player in the future, so that's very exciting," he added.

Suryakumar has played 48 T20Is and scored 1675 at an average of 46.52 and strike rate of 175.76. He has scored three centuries in the format and 13 fifties. However, the batter has failed to replicate that in 23 ODIs and only Test match played so far.