Former India selector Kiran More has backed young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad as a captaincy contender for Team India. More praised the 26-year-old's batting and said that he has got a great temperament. He added that Gaikwad must have learned things like handling the team and situations while playing for Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni's captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is worth noting that Gaikwad made his IPL debut in 2020. He has played a pivotal role for the side since then, making majority of his apperances under Dhoni's captaincy.

More believes that Gaikwad has the potential to lead the Indian team in future.

"He can be the future captain of India as well, he has got a great temperament," said More on JioCinema while talking about Gaikwad.

"He's playing under MS Dhoni, so he must have learnt things about handling the team and handling the situations. He's a quality player, and I'm waiting for him to make his Test debut," he added.

Rohit Sharma is currently the captain of the Indian team in ODIs and Tests, while Hardik Pandya is the leader in the T20Is as the senior hasn't played any match in the format since the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Talking about Gaikwad, he has already played some white-ball games for India across ODIs and T20Is, but he is yet to make his maiden Test apperance. More said that he is eagerly waiting for the player's debut in the format.

"I'm waiting for his (Gaikwad's) Test debut," said the former India wicketkeeper-batter.

"Both (Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal) are outstanding players. Ruturaj can play all formats, his basics are so correct," he added.

Gaikwad is a part of India's ongoing three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin. Visitors India lead 1-0 after winning the first game by two runs (DLS method).