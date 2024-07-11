Former Zimbabwe player and current Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has backed the BCCI's decision to appoint Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. The board on Tuesday announced the news of selecting Gambhir, a former India opener, to replace Rahul Dravid, whose tenure ended with T20 World Cup 2024. While praising the move, Flower stated that Gambhir is a man of "strong opinions" and "clear views". It is worth noting that both Gambhir and Flower worked together during IPl 2022 and 2023.

For the two years, Flower was the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants, while Gambhir was the mentor of the side. Ahead of IPL 2024, Gambhir became the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders while Flower switched to Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the side's head coach.

"Well, the first thing he's got to do is just give up his legends cricket at the moment. He's quite a man Gautam Gambhir, I really enjoyed working with him. He's got strong opinions, he's got strong clear views on the game. He's very decisive, he's a very proud Indian, he loves Indian cricket and his position, representing Indian cricket. I think it's a good appointment and I think he's going to be successful," said Flower on Sony Sports ahead of India vs Zimbabwe third T20I match.

Under Gambhir's mentorship, KKR won their third IPL title in 2024. KKR's first two titles that came in 2012 and 2014 had come under Gambhir's captaincy.

BCCI president Roger Binny said that Gautam Gambhir's appointment as Team India's new head coach marks a new chapter.

WV Raman was the other candidate alongside Gambhir, who was interviewed for the job of India head coach but the latter is the one who eventually got the role.

Roger Binny said that Gambhir's experience made him the ideal candidate to guide the team forward.