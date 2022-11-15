Former Mumbai Indians spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that the franchise should release Kieron Pollard ahead of IPL 2023 auction. Notably, the five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, had roped in the West Indies star more than a decade ago in 2010. Since then, he has been a key player for the side, but his performance last year was extremely poor. Pollard, who was retained by MI for INR 6 crores ahead of IPL 2022 auction, scored only 144 runs for the side at an average of 14.40 and a strike rate 107.46 last year.

All the 10 IPL teams will be submitting their final retention list by November 15 and Harbhajan feels that if MI release Pollard, it is going to be a tough decision for the side.

"Well, I think it's going to be very difficult for Mumbai Indians to release Kieron Pollard. He's been there for many years. But yes, there are times when you have to take few tough calls and maybe this is the time. They have to move forward and make a team for the next 4-5 years and try to find someone who can do what Pollard has done over the years," Harbhajan told on Star Sports show 'Game Plan - IPL Retention Special'.

"Yes, they have Tim David, who can do a similar sort of job and of course, there is another Australian in the auction that is Cameroon Green. I think they will be eyeing him to be part of the Mumbai set-up. Of course, it's going to be a tough call, but at some stage, you have to take those calls," he added.