Ravichandran Ashwin, the former Indian spinner, has surpassed Sunil Narine to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Ashwin achieved this milestone after dismissing Devdutt Padikkal during the clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, moving ahead of Narine, who has 181 wickets in the IPL. Ashwin now has 182 wickets in 214 matches, with an average of 29.79 and an economy of 7.13. He played a vital role in CSK's championship victories in 2010 and 2011.

The Tamil Nadu spinner made his return to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 after ten years, reuniting with the franchise for Rs. 9.75 Crore. Ashwin's extensive experience will be essential for CSK, especially when combined with his longtime spin collaborator, Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin achieved this feat in the eighth match of the ongoing IPL season, where Chennai Super Kings were taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Despite being hit for two fours and a six by Phil Salt in the second over, Ashwin made a significant impact by taking the wicket of Padikkal.

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first. While Phil Salt (34 in 16 balls, with five fours and a six) powered RCB with some attacking shots in the start, Virat Kohli (31 in 30 balls, with two fours and a six) struggled to stamp his authority. After a 45-run opening stand, Devdutt Paddikal (27 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) played an entertaining cameo and Rajat Patidar (51 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) had some crucial partnerships. In the end, Tim David (22* in eight balls, with a four and three sixes) delivered a magnificent cameo), taking RCB to 196/7 in their 20 overs.

Noor Ahmad (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Matheesha Pathirana (2/36) was also pretty solid with the ball.

During the run-chase, RCB was sensational in controlling CSK batters, as Hazlewood (3/21) got Rahul Tripathi and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in his first over. Rachin Ravindra (41 in 31 balls, with five fours) tried to put up a fight, but Yash Dayal (2/18) and Liam Livingstone (2/28) made sure he did not get any support. MS Dhoni played a cameo of 30* in 16 balls, with three fours and two sixes. But RCB restricted CSK to 146/8.

It was RCB's first win against CSK at the Yellow Army's home ground of Chepauk Stadium after 2008.

