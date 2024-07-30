The last time India faced Pakistan in a Test match, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble were still active India cricketers, MS Dhoni had never captained India in a Test, 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Jab We Met' were in theatres, and Lays' yellow potato chips was the flavour of the month. December 2007 is the period we're talking about. With the two nations refusing to tour each other for bilaterals series since, we haven't been witness to one for nearly 17 years. But the next possibility could be nearby, in 2025.

The next opportunity for fans to witness a Test clash between the two historic rivals would be in a potential World Test Championship Final at the end of the 2023-25 WTC cycle, to be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Let's take a look at how both sides can make the final.

India's path to the final

India have reached both WTC finals played to date, and they are favourites once again to reach the summit clash. India currently sit first in the WTC 2023-25 cycle table, with a percentage points won of 68.52. Australia are second at the moment on 62.50.

With away Test series against New Zealand and Australia coming up at the end of 2024, India's path to the final won't be straightforward. However, after the arrival of Gautam Gambhir as head coach, India are expected to march on with their winning ways.

Pakistan's path to the final

Pakistan have their work cut out if they want to make the final. They currently sit fifth in the WTC 2023-25 cycle table, with a percentage points won of 36.66, having played just five Tests so far in the cycle. Pakistan are set to host Bangladesh and England this year, before ending the year with a one-off Test away at South Africa.

If Pakistan can emerge in the top two, along with India, then a World Test Championship final between the two nations can become a reality. With India having lost both WTC finals they've played, winning their first WTC with a victory over arch-rivals Pakistan will be sweetest for the team.