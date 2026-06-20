Henry Nicholls's superb unbeaten century saw New Zealand into an utterly dominant position against England in the second Test at the Oval on Friday. New Zealand were 252-3 in their second innings at stumps on the third day in south London -- a huge overall lead of 352 runs -- with Nicholls 119 not out. The Black Caps, looking to level this three-match series after a 115-run defeat in the first Test at Lord's, had been faltering at 28-2 on Friday when Nicholls was joined in the middle by Rachin Ravindra.

But the two left-handers restored New Zealand's grip on the game with an excellent third-wicket partnership of 161 in 33 overs that only ended when Ravindra was lbw for 76 to Jacob Bethell deep into the final session.

New Zealand led by exactly 100 runs on first innings after Matt Henry took five wickets as England were dismissed for 291 earlier on Friday.

England then had a glimmer of hope when New Zealand captain Tom Latham and fellow opener Devon Conway both fell cheaply.

And the Black Caps were almost 48-3 when Ravindra was dropped on just seven by James Rew, the struggling debutant England wicket-keeper failing to hold a diving left-handed chance off Josh Tongue.

'Great day'

Nicholls was given the unenviable task of replacing Kane Williamson at No 3 after arguably New Zealand's greatest batsman of all time shocked the cricket world by retiring from international duty following the first Test rather than waiting until the end of the series.

But the 34-year-old Nicholls, out for just 24 in the first innings, demonstrated plenty of grit and concentration second time around, while still scoring briskly.

"It's obviously a great day, personally, but also from the team's perspective -- to bowl them out with a lead and then be where we are now, it's exactly what we wanted," Nicholls told Sky Sports after the close.

Nicholls, reflecting on Williamson's surprise New Zealand retirement, added: "It was a bit of a shock to everyone. I've been lucky enough to play a lot of my Test career with Kane, and I certainly knew that I wasn't going to be able to replace him -- such an incredible player -- but I've just really enjoyed being back in the team.

"You want to contribute. It was fun, the partnership with Rachin, and then again with Daryl at the end there."

The elegant Ravindra, following his reprieve by Rew, was largely untroubled by England's quicks repeatedly bowling bouncers on a good pitch during a 79-ball fifty featuring 11 fours.

Stand-in England skipper Joe Root deployed seven bowlers in total, including his own part-time off-spin, during the day's play.

Bethell's left-arm spin eventually proved Ravindra's undoing when the batsman was given out lbw after missing a sweep to leave New Zealand 189-3.

But the resolute Nicholls completed the 11th century of his 59-Test career when he pulled Bethell for four -- his 14th boundary in 136 balls faced.

Mitchell added to a weary England's agony with 32 not out -- including a six over long-on off paceman Matthew Fisher.

Earlier, fast-medium bowler Henry returned fine figures of 5-80 in 24 overs.

An England team showing five changes from Lord's and missing captain Ben Stokes, omitted after breaking a team curfew, would have been in an even worse position but for tailender Fisher's 50 not out -- his maiden Test half-century -- on his Surrey home ground.

England had resumed play on 222-6 on Friday morning beneath sunny blue skies -- seemingly ideal conditions for batting.

Debutant Jordan Cox added just five runs to his overnight was 22 when a clip off Henry was well-caught at short midwicket by a diving Latham.

Henry, troubled by back spasms at Lord's, then dismissed Jofra Archer (eight) after a top-edged cut was brilliantly caught by wicket-keeper Tom Blundell, standing up to the stumps.

Tongue's miscued drive off Henry was well-held one-handed, at the second attempt, by a back-pedalling Nathan Smith at mid-on to give the 34-year-old paceman his seventh five-wicket haul in 35 Tests.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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