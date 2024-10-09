Former England cricket team batter Kevin Pietersen once again blasted the pitch in Multan during Day 3 of the first Test match between Pakistan and England on Wednesday. The surface faced a lot of criticism on Day 1 itself with Pietersen calling it a 'bowlers graveyard' while former England captain Michael Vaughan comparing it to a 'road'. Things did not get better on Day 2 as the criticism continued and some experts were even alarmed by the number of cracks on the surface. Pietersen stuck to his views and said that if no result comes in the match, the pitch is "helping destroy Test cricket".

"Still a bowlers graveyard! If this wicket doesn't crumble and produce a result, it's helping DESTROY Test cricket," Pietersen posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Still a bowlers graveyard! If this wicket doesn't crumble and produce a result, it's helping DESTROY Test cricket. — Kevin Pietersen(@KP24) October 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Joe Root broke Alastair Cook's England Test record of 12,472 runs on the third day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old became England's highest run scorer in Tests, and the fifth highest of all time, when he drove Pakistan seamer Aamer Jamal for a straight boundary to reach the 71 he needed to surpass Cook.

As Root achieved the feat he was applauded by a handful of England fans at Multan stadium as well as his team-mates in the dressing room.

It took Root 268 innings and 147 Tests to pass the record of his former captain Cook, who achieved his tally in 161 Tests in a glorious career that ended in 2018.

Root, who made his Test debut in 2012, went to the lunch interval 72 not out with his record standing at 12,474 runs and counting.

The all-time list is headed by India's Sachin Tendulkar with 15,921 from 200 matches.