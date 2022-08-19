England captain Heather Knight on Friday said that she has underwent surgery and as a result, she would be missing the upcoming series against India, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. Earlier, Knight had missed the Commonwealth Games and she has now said that it is the time to make the most of a "bit of time away". Taking to Twitter, Knight posted a picture of herself in the hospital and she was seen making the thumbs up sign.

"Surgery. I've had a little clean out of my hip to get me back and running soon. Unfortunately it rules me out of the India series and the WBBL, but I'm aiming to be back by the end of the year. Time to make the most of a bit of time away and bring on the rehab," tweeted Knight.



The series between India and England will begin on September 10. First, the three T20Is will be played and then the focus would shift on the ODIs.

Earlier, England had failed to win the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games as the side failed to win against New Zealand.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India had defeated England to enter the gold medal match.

Knight has so far played 10 Tests, 127 ODIs and 88 T20Is for England, scoring more than 5,000 runs combined across all formats of the game.