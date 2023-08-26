The cricketing world was stunned by the news of former Zimbabwe skipper Heath Streak's death but it emerged that the reports were not true and the former cricketer was alive. Teammate Henry Olonga was one of the first people to post about it on social media but later, he removed all the posts and even apologised for not confirming the news. Now, a picture of Streak has emerged along with Zimbabwe teammate Ray Price and it has gone viral on social media. The cricketer looks almost unrecognisable in the picture but he looks in good health and smiling along with his teammate.

Streak is one of the most decorated cricketers of his time, representing Zimbabwe in 65 Tests, 189 ODIs while scoring 4933 runs and taking 455 wickets for his country across formats.

Streak, till date, remains the only player from Zimbabwe with a double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests and 2000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs. A number of his records still inspire cricketers, not just in Zimbabwe but across the world.

Streak, who was diagnosed with colon and liver cancer, saw his condition deteriorate in May, prompting his family to hospitalise him immediately.

Following the false rumours of his death, Streak was left fuming.

"It is a total rumour and a lie. I'm alive and well. I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified, especially in our day and age of social media", Streak was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

"I believe the source should apologise. I am hurt by the news," he added.