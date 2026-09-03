Former Indian cricket team opener Wasim Jaffer believes that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are unlikely to play international cricket beyond the ODI World Cup 2027. The remarks came amid speculations over the BCCI review meeting taking place on Thursday. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Jaffer wondered what will be discussed in the BCCI meeting when it comes to Rohit's future but added that in his opinion, the star India batter should open in the World Cup. He went on to claim that Rohit will most likely announce his retirement from ODIs right after the tournament, along with Kohli.

“I would also like to know what exactly the discussion about Rohit Sharma will be about because, in my opinion, Rohit Sharma should play the World Cup. And if Rohit Sharma is playing, his focus will be on that World Cup. I'm sure that after the World Cup, he himself will retire. Whether it is Rohit or Virat, in my opinion, because I don't think they will look beyond the 2027 World Cup. The next World Cup after that is four years away, so I don't think they will be looking that far ahead," Jaffer said.

“So, Rohit's focus is only on the 2027 World Cup, and so is Virat's. I don't think they will perhaps be able to motivate themselves to play beyond that because, as it is, playing one format is quite difficult. So, I would also like to know what exactly the discussion about Rohit will be,” he added.

There was a lot of chatter over Rohit's future but his brilliant 138 off 110 balls in the last ODI match against England silenced a lot of critics.

“I mean, recently, he kind of silenced everyone by scoring a century because he got out early in the first two matches, and there was a lot of talk about his retirement and a big announcement being made. Then he scored a hundred and cleared everything up. Now, despite that, there is another meeting, so I would also like to know what exactly it is about," he said.

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