Newly-appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram picked former India captain MS Dhoni as the player he would like to see play in the SA20 tournament. Markram, who won the inaugural SA20 title as the captain of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, said that Dhoni is a seasoned campaigner and the youngsters in South Africa will benefit from his experience. During a virtual press conference organised by SA20, Markram also spoke at length about his captaincy style and the upcoming IPL 2023 season.

“To be honest with you, someone like MS (Dhoni) would be great to have in your camp just for the guys to learn from him. He has all the knowledge and our local players in South Africa will benefit a lot from him. There are a lot of other players but he is the one that comes to mind,” Markram explained.

Markram will replace Kane Williamson as the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad after a disappointing season in 2022. Apart from his captaincy skills, Markram was also a top performer for Eastern Cape with 366 runs, including a century, in 12 matches and he also claimed 11 wickets in SA20 2023.

"In terms of the responsibility, you do naturally enjoy it. You always want to win as sportsmen and when you happen to be the captain, that even exaggerates it more," the South Africa all-rounder said.

"You want the team to always do well and satisfy the fans. You want to give your all, if it works out, it works out, it doesn't, it is part of the game," he added during the interaction.

