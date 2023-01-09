India captain Rohit Sharma does not want to take any chances with Jasprit Bumrah after the pacer recovered from a back injury that kept him out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia last year. "Very unfortunate. The poor guy has been working really hard at the NCA. He felt stiffness in his back a couple of days ago and if Jasprit Bumrah is saying he is not feeling well, you have to pull him out. We need to be extra careful with Bumrah," said India captain Rohit Sharma while addressing the pre-match press conference on the eve of the first ODI in Guwahati.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced on Monday.

India will play their opening game of the three-match ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Guwahati. The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively.

Earlier, the All-India Senior Selection Committee included star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah has not featured in competitive cricket since September last year due to back issues. The pacer was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to back injury.

While Bumrah has remained absent from the national squad, other senior members of the Indian team, including skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, have joined the squad in Guwahati.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

