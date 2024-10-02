Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood backed star batter Babar Azam to come good during the home Test series against England, saying that he does not look out of form and is still team's number one batter. The series, starting from October 7 with the first Test at Multan, will be important for Pakistan not only from ICC World Test Championship standpoint, but also regarding form of their most premier batter. In his last eight Tests, Babar's performances have been sub-par, scoring 317 runs at an average of 21.13, without a fifty to his name. His best score is 41.

Speaking ahead of the series in a press conference, Masood was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, "Babar is among the world's best batters. You have to give your players time, not just Babar. Babar does not look out of form, he is getting starts. There was a 10-month gap between the Australia and Bangladesh Tests, which does not help us."

"He played some long innings in the Champions [One-Day] Cup where he absorbed pressure and changed gears. That might help him in tests now. He is the team's number one batter for sure," he added.

In four matches during the Champions Cup in Pakistan, a 50-over tournament, Babar scored 230 runs at an average of 76.66 and a strike rate of almost 99, with a century and a fifty. His best score was 104*. Playing for Stallions, he was the fourth-highest run-getter.

Masood also dismissed any "lack of unity" within the team. He also said that players are putting in effort and he has no complaints.

"Every captain has their own style. I focus on keeping the environment in the dressing room well; that is my primary concern. I have never seen a lack of unity or effort by the boys. There are some cricketing aspects to how we need to improve, but I have no complaints regarding unity," he concluded.

Pakistan are eighth in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings after their series loss to Bangladesh at home.

The Shan Masood-led side are under pressure heading into the first Test against England, with their last win in a home Test dating back to February 2021. Pakistan have not won a home Test match in their last 10 attempts, which includes a 3-0 series loss to England in 2022.

Pakistan squad for 1st Test: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

