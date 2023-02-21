Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is arguably one of the finest cricketers in the world. In 95 ODI matches so far, Babar has smashed 4813 runs, laced with 17 centuries and 24 half-centuries. He even led Pakistan to the finals of 2022 Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup in the same year, where his side ended as the runners-up in both the events. However, the 28-year-old batter often gets trolled for his poor command over the English language as he fumbles during press conferences. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also criticised Babar for his poor communication skills.

"Cricket is one job and handling media is another job. If you can't speak, I am sorry but you won't be able to express yourself on the TV. I want to openly say this that Babar Azam should be the biggest brand of Pakistan, but why he hasn't become the biggest brand in Pakistan? Because he can't speak,” Cricket Pakistan quoted Akhtar as saying.

"Is there any other cricketer who can speak well? Why only me, Shahid Afridi and Wasim Akram get all the advertisements? The reason is that we take it as a job," he added.

Recently, Babar also thanked former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting for showing belief in him during an episode of The ICC Review. Ponting had said, "I think Babar's still got a little bit of improvement to come, which is a pretty scary thought with what he's been able to do, pretty much across all three formats over the last three, four years. I love watching him play. I think there's some room for improvement, let's hope we see it."

Babar said it was a great thrill to hear what Ponting had said and that it would provide him with further confidence.

"You get confidence when a legendary player gives you a compliment and you try to be better. When such a huge player passes positive comments, it adds to your confidence and you have it in your mind that such a huge player is talking good about you," Babar told ICC Digital.

"Because these players have been through a similar stage so they know what mindset I have. They have been through similar scenarios and have knowledge of the game. So yes, I try to take these comments in a positive way and try to produce my best," he added.

