It has been a brilliant year for Shubman Gill. The talented Indian cricket team opener showed brilliant form in all three formats of the game and his numbers specifically in ODI cricket were extraordinary. Gill is currently the leading run-scorer this year with 1584 runs in 29 matches at an average of 63.36 with the help of five centuries. However, in a recent interaction, the youngster said that the loss in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final somewhat dampened his mood but was quick to point out that he, along with his teammates, will have a chance to improve situations in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

“I think it's been a great year for me but having to miss out on the World Cup obviously dampened the mood a bit, but fortunately, we have another World Cup coming up next year so we are all looking forward to it,” Shubman told CNBC-TV 18.

“In the next one year, there is the World Cup coming, a very important Test series coming up in Australia, and I think this year is not over yet, we have the Test series, coming up in South Africa as well. I think the Test series in Australia and the South Africa series are going to be really big ones and those are the matches I am really looking forward to,” he added.

Gill will also have added responsibility in 2024 as he will take over as the Gujarat Titans skipper after the departure of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya rejoined Mumbai Indians in a sensational trade move and as a result, Gill will be leading the side with Rashid Khan possibly being the vice-captain.

“I am going to be captaining Gujarat Titans, that is a very exciting challenge and that's gonna be a lot of learning, from that experience hopefully, I can take those learnings and improve myself based on those experiences and learnings, and only that is going to help me in the next year,” he said.