One of the greatest women cricketers to play the game, Mithali Raj became a living legend because of her exploits in the game. Holder of multiple records in the international game, Mithali always kept Indian cricket above her personal life. Mithali, who still remains unmarried, devoted herself to cricket all her life. However, the former India captain would still somehow get caught up in discussions over marriage and extending family with potential grooms. During a chat on a podcast, Mithali recalled the kind of awkward discussions she held with grooms suggested by her aunts.

Despite being one of the most successful cricketers of her time, Mithali revealed that she was asked by multiple potential suitors to quit cricket as taking care of kids would be her primary responsibility after marriage.

"I didn't get that sense, honestly (that they were talking to Mithali Raj). Now these calls were set up by my mother's sister, so I agreed to talk. So after the pleasantries, they would dive straight into post-marriage scenes, discussing how many kids they wanted. I was on backfoot because those were the things I never imagined, nor did I ever discuss with anyone. I would always think about Indian cricket. So yes I was taken aback by some of those statements, of how many kids I want or that I have to let go of cricket," she said on Ranveer Allahabadia's show.

"I was the current Indian captain then. One of them said you have to leave cricket because after marriage you have to look after the kids. I was still absorbing those statements. I don't remember his name, though. The strangest question he asked was, 'If something happened to my mother, would you look after her or go and play cricket?' straightway replied saying, 'What sort of question is this?' He said: 'I need to know what is more important to you.' And I replied saying, 'That will depend on the situation.' I don't exactly remember what I said next, but it clearly put me off," she asserted.

Mithali also revealed that even some of her friends told her to change her perspective towards certain things, or else, she would never find a life partner.

"I remember a cricketer friend of mine said that you do have to adjust a bit because you will never find a person who will allow you to follow that same lifestyle. I told her that the question made no sense, but she replied saying most men ask such questions. I did not make up my mind till then, but it did trigger something in me. I felt my parents made all the sacrifices, I made a lot of sacrifices and I am not going to let it go for some random person who feels I have to let go of my career to look after his house," she said.