It isn't often that you see players scoring hundreds being talked about in negative light. But, when Babar Azam scored a century for Peshawar Zalmi, it was former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull who launched a scathing attack at the superstar batter for putting his 'personal ambitions' ahead of the team's. During live commentary, Doull took a sharp swipe at Babar, and the video of the incident went viral on social media in little time.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators turned out to be a spectacle, with over 400 runs being scored. While Babar inspired his team to 240/2 in 20 overs, Quetta chased down the target with 10 balls to spare.

Babar himself led the scoring charts for his franchise, registering a 65-ball 115 before Jason Roy did the unthinkable, scoring 145 off 63.

While both Babar and Roy put in a phenomenal show with the bat, it was the former's dip in scoring rate around the century mark that left a few fuming. Doull, commentating on-air, noticed the change in gear, and didn't hold himself back from criticising Babar.

"Rather than putting the team first... the last little while, that's all that been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first," Doull said during the match.

With Quetta successfully managing to overhaul Peshawar's total, it's fair to say that Doull was right in his assessment. Had Babar scored quicker runs during that phase, the team could've managed to put a bigger total on the board, making things difficult for the opponents.

