India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a savage dig at Twitter owner Elon Musk. The right-arm off spinner joined the newly-launched Threads app and didn't shy away from trolling Musk, who has been subjected to widespread criticism for the recent changes brought in the micro-blogging platform Twitter. Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, was launched On July 6 and is getting a good response world wide. Within the first few hours of its launch, Mr Zuckerberg stated that more than 10 million people signed up to the platform. Ashwin was also among the ones who joined the platform on the day of its launch.

"Has Elon Musk joined yet? If he hasn't !! May be good idea to join ASAP," wrote Ashwin on Threads with a winking face emoji.

On the Threads app, people can post text and links and reply to or repost messages from others. It will also let users port over their existing follower lists and account names from Instagram. The application's description reads, "Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what'll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you're interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things - or build a loyal following to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world."

Talking about Ashwin, the player was dropped from the playing XI for the World Test Championship final against Australia. He has been named in the Test squad for West Indies tour. However, he has been overlooked for ODIs and T20Is.