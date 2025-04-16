Karun Nair was left fuming after he was dismissed for a three-ball duck during the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. The incident took place during the fourth over of the DC innings when Karun was run out after a terrible mix-up with Abishek Porel. Porel played the ball from Sandeep Sharma towards point and although he did initially called for the run, the youngster quickly changed his mind. However, Karun was halfway down the pitch and before he could make his way back to the crease, Sandeep collected the throw and completed the run-out. Karun, who scored 89 in the last match, was not happy and he was fuming after returning to the dressing room.

Karun Nair very angry after his Run Out. #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/FU32tXeecF — VIKAS (@VikasYadav69014) April 16, 2025

Both Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are fielding unchanged sides as visitors' skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday. DC are looking to bounce back after suffering a 12-run heartbreaking defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) on their return to their home venue on Sunday, which also snapped their unbeaten winning streak in the competition.

RR, on the other hand, are coming after suffering a nine-wicket thrashing at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Jaipur. Since IPL 2024, teams batting first have emerged victorious in New Delhi. After winning the toss, Samson said, “Looks like a good wicket. Gets better in the second half. The results and match conditions have been different.”

“But we are still early in the tournament, so we want to bowl first and get an advantage. It is a competitive league, so we need to look past results sometimes. We decided as a team that we need to put in a good performance, whatever happens,” he said.

DC captain Axar Patel said they would also have looked to bowl first, mainly due to the dew factor, and said the side would guard against complacency with the bat after a middle-order meltdown against MI. A win for second-placed DC over eighth-ranked RR will help them reclaim the top spot in the points table.

“Now we are ready to bat first and put up a big score. Last game, we also did well chasing, just a matter of a couple of overs here and there going in our favour. Need to look past the last game, but it is a learning experience. We discussed in the team meetings how we could have finished the game; we perhaps got too casual in the middle phase,” he said.

The square boundary dimensions for Wednesday's match are 61m and 62m respectively, with the straight-down-the-ground boundary standing at 72m when the bowler is coming to bowl from the Willingdon end. In the pitch report, Shane Watson reckoned there will be a little bit of grip for the spinners and pacers, especially if they use change-up deliveries.

(With IANS inputs)