Rajasthan Royals were dealt a massive blow as Sanju Samson left the field retired hurt during the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Samson, who was batting on 31 off 19 balls, suffered a rib injury while trying to play a shot against Vipraj Nigam. Samson looked in a lot of pain and while he did play another delivery after his check-up, the RR captain ultimately decided to leave the field. Samson played the first three matches of IPL 2025 as an Impact Player while he was recovering from injury. While Samson received treatment from the RR physio, one of the commentators said that "a little here and there and it could be grade 1 to 3 muscle tear" for the Indian cricket team star.

Coming to the match, a strong middle-order performance led by skipper Axar Patel and South African Tristan Stubbs propelled the Delhi Capitals (DC) to a solid 188/5 in 20 overs.

After being asked to bat first, the Capitals made a flying start with opener Abhishek Porel taking charge early. He was particularly harsh on Tushar Deshpande, smashing 23 runs in the second over. However, Delhi's momentum took a hit when Jake Fraser-McGurk fell for 9 to Jofra Archer, and Karun Nair followed soon after without troubling the scorers.

Porel, undeterred, stitched together a valuable 63-run partnership with KL Rahul, who made a composed 38 before falling to Archer--his second scalp of the innings. Porel narrowly missed a half-century, dismissed for 49 off 37 deliveries, including five boundaries and a six, by Wanindu Hasaranga.

The Capitals then found impetus through their captain. Axar Patel smashed 34 off just 14 balls, peppering the boundary with four fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana. Alongside Stubbs, Axar stitched a 41-run stand that kept the scoreboard ticking.

Stubbs anchored the final flourish, finishing unbeaten on 34 off 18 balls, which included two boundaries and two sixes. He targeted Sandeep Sharma in the final over, collecting 12 runs himself as the pacer leaked 19 in total, helping DC close on a high.

Stubbs also shared an unbeaten 42-run partnership with Ashutosh Sharma (15*) in the death overs, ensuring Delhi finished with a competitive total. For the Royals, Archer stood out with figures of 2/32, while Hasaranga and Theekshana chipped in with a wicket apiece.

(With ANI inputs)