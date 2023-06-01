Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was all praise for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, saying that the 26-year-old has a bright future. Gaikwad capped off another successful season at the in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a total of 590 runs in the bag. In the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans, Gaikwad hit a quickfire 26 to give his side a flying start in the big chase. Due to his consistent performances in the IPL, as well as the domestic circuit, Akram feels that Gaikwad is a huge prospect for the Indian team going into the future.

"He came up with an excellent performance under pressure. The plus with him is that he is physically very fit. He is a very good fielder and is young as well. Gaikwad has a bright future when it comes to Indian cricket as well as the franchises he plays for," Akram said on Sportskeeda.

In the IPL 2023 final, MS Dhoni led CSK to a record-equalling fifth title over Gujarat Titans in what many believed to be his last match.

Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and four off the final two balls as Chennai chased down their revised target of 171 in 15 overs with five wickets to spare in a rain-hit final which went past 1.30 am local time Tuesday on a reserve day in Ahmedabad following a washout on Sunday.

New Zealand's Devon Conway led the chase with his 25-ball 47 before cameos from Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Shivam Dube, who hit an unbeaten 32, set the stage for Jadeja's heroics.

Needing 13 off the final over, Mohit Sharma bowled four good balls before Jadeja hit the winning runs to trigger wild celebrations at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

(With AFP Inputs)