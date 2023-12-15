Haryana will square off against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 final on Saturday, December 16 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The summit clash is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST. The two teams registered comfortable victories over their respective opponents in the semi-finals. While Haryana defeated five-time champions Tamil Nadu by 63 runs, Rajasthan got the better of Karnataka by six wickets to cement a place in the final. Ahead of the final encounter, both teams will be raring to put their best foot forward to win their first-ever crown at the Vijay Hazare Trophy competition.

Haryana vs Rajasthan pitch report

The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at the venue is 289.

Fielding first is recommended at the venue, with the team batting second winning 60% of its contests.

Pace or spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Haryana vs Rajasthan weather report

The temperature at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is predicted to hover around 28 degrees Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 23 per cent.

Haryana vs Rajasthan Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Ankit Kumar: Haryana batter Ankit Kumar has amassed 365 runs in 9 matches this season at an average of 45.63 and a strike rate of 86.08. He has scored 1 half-century and 2 tons and has the highest score of 115.

Deepak Hooda: Rajasthan's Deepak Hooda has scored 480 runs in 8 matches and is the team's leading run-getter this edition. He strikes at a rate of 105.96 and averages 80. He also has 2 half-centuries and 2 tons to his name in this campaign.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The Haryana spinner has scalped 18 wickets in 8 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal's best figures for this edition is 6/26 and his average is 14.83.

Rahul Chahar: The bowler from Rajasthan has taken 17 wickets in 8 matches so far at an average of 14.35. Chahar's 5/34 against Arunachal Pradesh is his best bowling show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Haryana vs Rajasthan squads

Haryana: Ankit Kumar, Ashok Menaria, Himanshu Rana, Yashu Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Shandilya, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Kapil Hooda, Rohit Sharma, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Amit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan: Deepak Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Ram Chouhan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Ajay Kookna, Deepak Chahar, Karan Lamba, Kukna Ajay, Manav Suthar, Sahil Dhiwan, Abhijeet Tomar, Kunal Singh Rathore, Samarpit Joshi, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.

Haryana vs Rajasthan Fantasy 11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Abhijeet Tomar

Batters: Deepak Hooda, Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar

All-Rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Manav Suthar

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Sahil Dhiwan, Anshul Kamboj, Harshal Patel

Captain: Deepak Hooda

Vice-Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

Haryana vs Rajasthan head-to-head in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Haryana and Rajasthan have faced off on just one occasion, with Haryana winning the 2018 match-up by 147 runs.

Haryana vs Rajasthan prediction

Haryana's superior head-to-head record coupled with their fantastic run of form places them as firm favourites to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.