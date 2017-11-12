 
Hardik Pandya's Radical Makeover Receives Mixed Reaction On Twitter

Updated: 12 November 2017 19:18 IST

Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to unveil his new look.

Hardik Pandya's new look received a mixed response on Twitter. © Twitter

Hardik Pandya plays cricket in his own unique style and carries that off the field as well. From some crazy hairstyles to a lot of bling, Pandya is certainly on his way to becoming a style icon in the country. On Saturday, Pandya took to Twitter to post couple of pics to unveil his new look. Both posts were instant hits garnering over '35k likes' combined and over '1,635 retweets'. Fans came in hordes to reply on the two posts and while some made fun of Pandya's new look others were all praise for the India all-rounder.

Some of the fans were not too impressed and made their feelings clear.

Others were far less critical with some female fans of the cricketer going gaga over the pictures.

Meanwhile, regarding on the field matters, Pandya, who was earlier included in the India squad for the first two Tests against Sri Lanka, has been rested from the series owing to his "heavy recent workload", the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a media statement on Friday.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to rest all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the upcoming Paytm Test series against Sri Lanka. Mr Pandya was named in the squad for the first two Tests," the BCCI stated.

"Considering Mr Pandya's heavy recent workload, the decision was made to negate any possibility of a major injury concern. Mr Pandya will undergo a period of strength and conditioning at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru."

Virat Kohli will lead the 15-member team in the first two Tests with the opening Test slated to start on November 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Topics : India Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka 2017 Hardik Himanshu Pandya Cricket
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya posts pictures of his new look
  • Hardik Pandya's new look has a mixed reaction on Twitter
  • Pandya has been rested for the first two Tests against Sri Lanka
Poll of the day

