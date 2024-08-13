India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's separation from his wife and model Natasa Stankovic is still making news headlines. Hardik, who played a crucial role in India winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, got separated from Natasa in July. After a few months of rumors and speculations on social media regarding their separation, the couple released a joint statement on Natasa's Instagram on July 18. Before the official announcement, Natasa flew back to her hometown in Serbia, along with their four-year-old son Agastya.

Recently, another shocking development came to light through Natasa's social media handle, which has led to some serious speculations. Many fans have spotted Natasa liking some Instagram reels, based on the topics of toxic relationships, cheating, and emotional abuse.

This activity has sparked a rumor among fans that cheating can be the root cause of the separation between Hardik and Natasa.

Earlier last month, Hardik had put an emotional post for his son Agastya on the latter's birthday on July 30, 2024. Hardik shared his adorable moments with Agastya, who is currently with his estranged wife Natasa.

"You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu. Love you beyond words," wrote Hardik on Instagram.

Apart from this, Hardik had also commented on Natasa's Instagram, where she was having a good time with Agastya. Pandya reacted to the post with a series of emojis. That gesture was well appreciated by social media users.

In a joint Instagram post on July 18, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wrote: "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe that this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.