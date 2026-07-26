The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seem to be pushing their pursuit of Hardik Pandya, who is all set to leave the Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. A report has claimed that MI had asked for Ayush Mhatre plus cash from CSK in the trade deal involving their captain. However, CSK are reportedly not keen to trade Mhatre for Hardik. Rather, they have reportedly offered Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube plus Rs 10 crore for the MI all-rounder.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Mumbai Indians are seeking a heavy return for their star all-rounder. Their ideal package includes seasoned hard-hitter Shivam Dube alongside rising top-order prodigy Ayush Mhatre. MI view Mhatre, who impressed in his brief IPL 2026 campaign with a strike rate near 180, as a vital long-term asset to rebuild their squad balance following an underwhelming season.

However, Chennai Super Kings are said to be fiercely protective of Mhatre's future with the franchise. Reluctant to part ways with the 19-year-old batter, CSK have reportedly countered with an alternative arrangement. The Men in Yellow are said to have offered Dube, South African dynamic batter Dewald Brevis, and a cash payment of Rs 10 crore to pull off the deal.

READ | Hardik Pandya's Selection 'Not A Priority' For India. Reason Is 2027 World Cup

If finalized, the proposed counter-offer from CSK could represent a total asset evaluation exceeding Rs 20 crore, marking a potential windfall for Mumbai Indians. Hardik remains an exceptionally rare commodity in Indian cricket as a pace-bowling, middle-order leader who does not occupy an overseas slot. However, his recent performance in IPL 2026, scoring just 206 runs and picking up four wickets, has raised questions about whether CSK are paying for potential rather than immediate output.

With neither team confirming an official agreement, the standoff highlights a classic trade dilemma: Mumbai's demand for verified young talent versus Chennai's intent to preserve their core while adding elite all-round utility. Should negotiations between the two powerhouses stall, rival franchises such as Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly monitoring the situation, ready to swoop in if the deal collapses.

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