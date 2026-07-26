Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has battled a number of injury concerns since the latter stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, but now his recovery is reportedly back on track. After a recent quadriceps sprain that ruled him out of India's ODI series against Afghanistan and England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have switched their focus towards Hardik's long-term recovery. The target is a fully fit Hardik Pandya for the 2027 World Cup. Until then, the all-rounder's selection for bilateral series is not a priority.

Hardik Pandya's Injury Status

As per a report by RevSportz, Hardik's post-IPL injury recovery suffered minor hiccups as he picked up a low-grade quadriceps injury ahead of the ODI series against Afghanistan. Until then, Hardik was on verge of getting a fitness clearance, having regularly spent time getting up to rhythm at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Hardik has reportedly been undergoing a "performance block" programme, targeting his long-term fitness instead of a comeback for any particular series.

The 32-year-old is reportedly close to attaining peak fitness, and is already working towards gaining optimum level of performance.

"Hardik's recovery had a few hiccups, but it's absolutely fine now," said a source, according to the report.

Will Hardik Pandya Be Picked for India?

Total recovery and optimum performance level for the 2027 World Cup is the main goal when it comes to Hardik Pandya and the BCCI. As a result, his selection for bilateral series is reportedly not a concern for the board, as of now.

As per the report, Hardik need not play each and every tour, but he will prioritised for 50-over games if he does play.

"The focus is on the 2027 World Cup, where it would be imperative to have a fully fit Hardik," the source said.

"Given his injury record, bilateral white-ball series are not a priority for him at the moment. Also, for the next one year, in the lead-up to the World Cup, he would be used mostly in the 50-over format.

"He has been working on a specific programme and everyone is pretty confident about having him in the top shape at the World Cup," the source added.

Amidst his injury recovery, Hardik has also been in the heat of the IPL trade window talks, and has been linked to a move to the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

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