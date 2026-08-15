Young Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, former Olympic medallist hockey legend PR Sreejesh and double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker extended greetings to the nation on the 80th Independence Day. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics and announced a nationwide talent hunt to identify sporting talent among children aged five to 15 years, while addressing the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. Posting on his X, Sooryavanshi put out a montage of some of India's cricket's most iconic moments, such as the ICC Cricket World Cup wins in 1983 and 2011, the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy win, and the 2024 T20 World Cup win, among others, featuring the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, etc.

Bhaker also posted her picture with the Indian flag, wishing everyone a happy Independence Day.



PR Sreejesh, one of India's most illustrious hockey players and goalkeepers, also posted on his X, "Proud of our past, committed to our future. Jai Hind! Happy Independence Day!"

???????? “Proud of our past, committed to our future. Jai Hind! Happy Independence Day!” pic.twitter.com/uQHc4UDsmy — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 15, 2026

Addressing the nation from the iconic Red Fort on Saturday, PM Modi said India's performance in sports has been improving, and the country is moving forward as a strong contender to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

Highlighting the scope of the Olympic Games, the Prime Minister said there are around 40 sports and nearly 325-350 events, but India does not participate or qualify in nearly two-thirds of them. "In 2030, India is also going to host the Commonwealth Games," PM Modi said.

"We have decided that the Olympics 2036 should be held in India. In the disciplines in which India does not play or qualify, India will focus on these disciplines, and we will launch a talent hunt campaign," he added. PM Modi said India needs to identify and nurture young talent in preparation for the 2036 Olympics, particularly children who are currently five, 10 or 15 years old. "We have to pay attention to our sons and daughters. Therefore, a talent hunt campaign will be conducted in every village, every city and every school to identify sporting talent among children aged five to 15," he said.

The Prime Minister said the identified talent would be provided specialised training to prepare them to represent the country at the highest level.

"Their talent will be identified, and, after providing them specialised training, they will be prepared to become good players representing the country," PM Modi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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