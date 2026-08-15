Spain international Ferran Torres, who scored the only goal in last month's World Cup final, signed for two-time Champions League winners Paris Saint Germain from Barcelona on Saturday. The 26-year-old striker cost the Ligue 1 champions a reported 50 million euros ($58 million). "Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce it has secured the services of Ferran Torres. The Spanish World Cup-winning forward has signed with the Club until 2031," read the club statement.

The former Valencia and Manchester City star is reunited with PSG coach Luis Enrique, who as Spain coach gave him his international debut in a Nations League match against Germany in 2020.

Torres, who won three La Liga titles while at Barcelona, came on as a substitute in the World Cup final and the 65-times capped marksman scored in extra-time to dash Argentina's hopes of retaining their title.

Nicknamed 'The Shark', he joined Barcelona in the 2021/22 season transfer window and in 207 matches for FC Barcelona, he found the net 65 times, including in the Copa del Rey final victory against Real Madrid in 2025.

"The Club would like to express its gratitude to Ferran Torres for his commitment over the last four and a half seasons as a blaugrana and wishes him all the best for the next stage of his professional career," said Barcelona in a statement on their website.

His arrival in the French capital may raise Premier League side Liverpool's hopes of signing PSG's 23-year-old livewire wing Bradley Barcola, who sparkled for France at the World Cup.

The two clubs have been in discussions for weeks, with PSG's apparent asking price of around 150 million euros ($173 million) proving the stumbling block.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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