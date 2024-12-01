An adorable video of Hardik Pandya is going viral on social media. In the clip that has surfaced online, Hardik is in a video call with a local cricket selector from his childhood. The India all-rounder could be seen thanking the selector for providing him match fee of Rs 400 during the formation of his career. Hardik, who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace, entered the cricketing arena from a humble background. He had to deal with financial struggles before his talent and hard work hogged limelight. Hardik made his IPL debut in 2015 and in less than a month, he played his maiden India game.

Hardik continued his rich vein of form by smashing five sixes and scoring 28 runs in an over bowled by left-arm spinner Parvez Sultan as Baroda crushed Tripura by seven wickets in a Group B game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.

Chasing a meagre target of 110, Baroda rode on Hardik's 47 off 23 balls to complete the task in just 11.2 overs, after elder brother Krunal Pandya did well with the new ball to finish with figures of 2/22.

The highlight for the sparse crowd was the entertainment provided by Hardik as he launched into Sultan, hitting him for three sixes between long-off and extra cover region and another two in the cow corner.

Hardik has had a fantastic Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament so far with contributions in all four wins for Baroda. His sequence of scores read 74 not out, 41 not out, 69 and 47, and he has also picked up a couple of wickets along the way.

The player will be seen leading five-time champions Mumbai Indians once again, in the upcoming India Premier League season. Hardik was retained by MI for Rs. 16.35 crore ahead of the mega auction.

(With PTI Inputs)