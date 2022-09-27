Hardik Pandya on Monday posted a heart-warming video on social media. The Indian all-rounder met his wife Natasa Stankovic's family for the first time and got the moment captured on camera. He later shared it on the public platform. In the video, the family members of Natasa could be seen getting emotional on meeting Hardik for the first time in person. "From video and phone calls to finally meeting in person, wonderful to meet Nats' (and now my) family for the first time. Grateful for moments like these," wrote Hardik in his post alongside adding a heart emoji to it.

From video and phone calls to finally meeting in person, wonderful to meet Nats' (and now my) family for the first time. Grateful for moments like these pic.twitter.com/ZrPcxJsUHr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 26, 2022

It is worth noting that Hardik had married Natasa in a private ceremony. He had made the announcement of expecting his first child with the television personality in 2020.

On the career front, Hardik was a part of India's three-match T20I series against Australia that the Rohit Sharma-led side won 2-1. He played a great knock in the first T20I but India went on to lose the match. He stayed till the end and took India over the line in the decider in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Notably, he has made it to the 15-member India squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 that will take place in Australia in October-November.

