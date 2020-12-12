Hardik Pandya reunited with his son Agastya after four months and his partner Natasa Stankovic shared a boomerang video of the all-rounder holding his baby on his lap and playing with him. Hardik also shared the same video on his Instagram story. Hardik became a father on July 30 this year and within less than a month had to fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 13the edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After spending over two months in the bio-bubble with his franchise Mumbai Indians. Hardik travelled to Australia where he featured in the limited-overs series, comprising 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, against Australia.

Playing as a specialist batsman, Hardik had a memorable outing as he established himself a strong finisher down the order and played some crucial knocks in both the series.

Screengrab from Hardik Pandya's Instagram story

Photo Credit: Instagram

Hardik was one of the standout performers with the bat in the ODI series, topping the run-scoring charts among Indian players with 210 runs from three innings at a mind-blowing average of 105.

Carrying forward his 50-over form into the T20I series, Hardik played crucial knocks in the first two games, guiding India to a series win with a game left. Hardik was adjudged the Player of the series for his match-defining knocks down the order.

Promoted

Hardik, who underwent a lower back surgery last year, has been given a rest from the four-match series against Australia as he is still not fit enough to bowl in the longest format of the game.

Giving an update on Hardik's return to the Test side, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, after the T20I series win, made clear that the team needs him to start bowling regularly in order to be make a comeback into the Test team.