India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was reunited with his son Agastya for the first time after the cricketer's divorce from Natasa Stankovic. Hardik and Natasa, who got married in 2020 and also exchanged vows in 2023, broke the news of their separation in July this year. Agastya had gone to Serbia with Natasa after his parents' divorce. Earlier this month, Natasa had dropped Agastya to Hardik's house in Mumbai. However, Hardik was away on a holiday break and didn't get the chance to meet his son at that time.

In a viral video, Hardik was seen jumping in joy upon meeting his son Agastya for the first time after his divorce with Natasa. In the video, Hardik can be seen holding Agastya and his brother Krunal Pandya's son in his hands. The joy of being reunited with his son was clearly visible in his actions.

Both Hardik and Natasa made the decision of their divorce public on social media, and have since gone on their different paths.

Earlier in August, a report claimed that Natasa wasn't able to adjust to Hardik's personality, with the cricketer being 'too full of himself'.

"He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back," a source was quoted as saying by Times Now.

"She mulled over it but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision by Natasa but it didn't come in one day/ one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her," the insider added.

Meanwhile, Hardik is not part of the Indian Test team for the ongoing series against Bangladesh.

Hardik hasn't played a Test in over six years and it is unlikely that he will make a comeback in the near future.

On Sunday, India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test. They lead the series 1-0 with the final game in Kanpur from September 27.