The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Selection Committee has announced the India A squads for the upcoming home series against Australia A. The bilateral series will feature two multi-day fixtures followed by a three-match One-Day series, with all matches set to take place in Puducherry. The biggest takeaway from the selection is the inclusion of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the One-Day squad, though he would need to prove his fitness before being named in the playing XI.

Having largely focused on white-ball cricket and workload management in recent years, Hardik's presence in the India A setup provides him with valuable match practice against quality opposition, especially as the senior India team begins preparations for next year's ODI World Cup in South Africa.

The all-rounder's inclusion marks a crucial step in assessing his fitness and match readiness for upcoming international assignments. Hardik's role in the 50-over side will be under intense scrutiny as selectors monitor his dynamic impact with both bat and ball.

In a release, the BCCI said: "The Men's Selection Committee has selected the India A squad for the upcoming home series against Australia A, comprising two multi-day matches and three one-day games in Puducherry."

India A Multi-day squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal [C], Sai Sudharsan [VC], Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan [WK], Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak*

India A One-Day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal [VC], Ruturaj Gaikwad [C], Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur

The multi-day series will begin on September 22, while the One-Day assignment is scheduled to start on October 06. It also has to be noted that India's senior team will be playing three ODIs against the West Indies on September 27, 30, and October 3.

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