Bans On Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Lifted For Now; Fans Divided Over Decision

Updated: 25 January 2019 10:54 IST

Bans on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were provisionally lifted with the former set to join the Indian team in New Zealand for the ongoing limited-over series.

The CoA provisionally lifted the indefinite suspensions on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. © AFP

Hardik Pandya will be heading to New Zealand to join the Indian team for the ongoing limited overs series while KL Rahul has been included in the India A squad that is playing 5 one-day games against England Lions after the bans on the Indian duo were provisionally lifted with immediate effect, pending the appointment of an ombudsman. Following the announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) through a media release late Thursday night, fans took to Twitter to have their say on the decision.

While many welcomed the lifting of bans on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, saying that they had already been punished enough, others were not as forgiving.

Pandya and Rahul were sent home from the tour of Australia due to the comments they made on a popular TV chat show.

On Thursday, the Committee of Administrators (CoA), after consulting new amicus curiae PS Narsimha, decided to lift the suspension pending an inquiry, for which an ombudsman is to be appointed by the Supreme Court. The apex court has listed the matter tentatively for February 5.

Following the CoA decision, the BCCI announced that Hardik Pandya will be sent to New Zealand to join the team at the earliest and KL Rahul will join the India A squad to play the last 3 one-day games against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram.

Pandya has already missed the opening ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand, and it remains to be seen whether he will immediately be brought back to the playing XI for the second ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul BCCI Cricket
Highlights
  • Fans divided over decision to lift bans on Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul
  • Hardik Pandya will be joining the Indian team in New Zealand
  • KL Rahul included in India A squad for matches against England Lions
"Don't Overreact, Please": Rahul Dravid's Advice To Everyone On Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Controversy
Virat Kohli Says Hardik Pandya's Absence Forced India To Play Third Pacer
Shikhar Dhawan Explains Why Hardik Pandya's Role In Team Is "Very Crucial"
