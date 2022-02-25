Apart from being a platform where people can interact and share their views on different matters, social media can also be a very strange place at times. Having said that, one of the strangest incidents took place recently when cricket and WWE fans bumped into each other. It was in context with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and WWE wrestler Carmelo Hayes, with both sharing facial resemblance with each other. Carmelo's photos went viral on Twitter as fans expressed their excitement regarding the same.

Taking note of the same, Hayes took to Twitter and lauded Hardik.

"@hardikpandya7 has me trending in India. Much love," Carmelo tweeted.

.@hardikpandya7 has me trending in India. Much love — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) February 22, 2022

Here are some of the reactions:

"After seeing Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) allround performance Hardik Pandya Joined NXT changed his name to Carmelo Hayes. Best of luck," a fan tweeted.

After seeing venky alround performance Hardik Pandya Joined NXT changed his name to Carmelo Hayes

Best of luck — Universal_Friend (@JK1_1_1) February 23, 2022

When Carmelo Hayes Meets Hardik Pandya — HearttBreakkKidd (@Rohit_RatedR) February 22, 2022

Hayes, who is the current NXT North American Champion, recently defeated NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong to unify the titles.

The Cruiserweight Championship was immediately retired with Hayes recognized as the final champion. He has also crossed over 100 days as the NXT North American Champion.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is currently not a part of the Indian team. The all-rounder is eyeing full fitness ahead of the start of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL 2022 is scheduled to begin from March 26 and Hardik will captain one of the two new franchises -- Gujarat Titans.

Hardik was drafted in by the Titans, along with India batter Shubman Gill and Afghan spinner Rashid Khan, ahead of the IPL mega auction earlier this month.