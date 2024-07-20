All-rounder Hardik Pandya silenced all the critics with his breakthrough performance in the T20 World Cup 2024, which helped India in lifting the coveted the title. India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the summit clash and ended their 11-year-old ICC trophy drought. Hardik, who was also the vice-captain of the team, played a pivotal role in the victory as he had a good outing with both bat and ball. After all the celebration in Delhi and Mumbai, Hardik finally reached his hometown in Vadodara, Gujarat, where he received a warm welcome from the fans.

A special open-bus parade was organised for Hardik as fans also gathered in large numbers to congratulate the all-rounder. During the parade, an incredible moment was captured when a fan threw a ball towards the bus.

Despite being in a festive mood, Hardik showed his brilliant field presence and cleanly grabbed the ball with his one hand. The video soon went viral on social media, leaving fans stunned.

What a grab by Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/30Faj7aNCQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2024

A similar incident took place during a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, when a fan threw t-shirt towards Hardik and he caught it with one hand.

In the T20 World Cup, Pandya scored 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57, with a half-century and best score of 50*. He also took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64, with the best figures of 3/20.

After T20I retirement of Rohit Sharma, the captaincy spot is vacant and Hardik was being touted as the most deserving candidate, given his performance as the vice-captain. However, some reports have suggested that the selection committee is worried about Hardik's fitness.

Batter Suryakumar Yadav has now emerged as another strong contender for the T20I captaincy of Team India.

India will now be squaring off against Sri Lanka in a white-ball series, kick-starting from July 27. It will newly-appointed head coach, Gautam Gambhir's first assignment.