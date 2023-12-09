Hardik Pandya, the star Indian cricket team all-rounder, may soon be back in action. The star fast bowling all-rounder is a rare commodity in Indian cricket as there is a dearth of top-notch fast-bowling allrounders. However, the star all-rounder has often had lengthy injury breaks too. Hardik Pandya is being touted as the next Indian cricket team captain in the white-ball formats, particularly the T20I format. Hence, his presence on the field ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup is all the more crucial.

However, at the recently-held ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, Hardik Pandya, who was supposed to play a crucial role as a finisher with the bat and the sixth bowling option, missed most of the matches that India played. Hardik Pandya's time at the Cricket World Cup was cut short as he suffered an ankle injury as he tried to stop a ball off his own bowling in a game against Bangladesh. He missed the remaining matches. He has also not been named in any of India's squads for the Tour of South Africa.

However, he may be back in action as early as next month. "Hardik Pandya could be fit for Afghanistan T20 series in January," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"We are monitoring it on a day-to-day basis. He is at NCA only, he is working very hard and we will let you know in the due course the moment he is fit. He could be fit before the Afghanistan series also," Shah told reporters on the sidelines of the WPL auction.

The series will start on January 11 and will go on till January 17. "Afghanistan Cricket Board confirms that the Afghanistan National Cricket Team will tour India for a three-match T20I series in early January 2024. The three T20I matches are scheduled for the 11th, 14th & 17th of January," said a statement from ACB.

The first of the three-match T20I series is scheduled for January 11 in Mohali, followed by the second and third matches on January 14 and 17 in Indore and Bengaluru, respectively.

While Afghanistan and India have crossed paths in various Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and ICC events, this series marks the first time these nations will engage in a multi-match white-ball series. Both sides have met in five T20I matches so far, with India winning all of them.

Afghanistan recently visited India for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, where they secured the 6th position on the points table after registering memorable victories against England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

With ANI inputs