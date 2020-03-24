As cricketer Krunal Pandya rings his 29th birthday on Tuesday, the all-rounder received wishes from brother Hardik Pandya who gifted him a ''zero calorie cake filled with love'' amid the coronavirus scare . Hardik posted a picture with brother Krunal giving him an imaginary piece of cake. In the picture, both cricketers can be seen spending some quality time together in isolation. "Happy birthday bhai. We're looking after each other in isolation so here's my zero calorie cake gift for you. Love you loads @krunalpandya24," Hardik tweeted.

Happy birthday bhai We're looking after each other in isolation so here's my zero calorie cake gift for you Love you loads @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/j17grweUHr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 23, 2020

On March 22, the Pandya family hailed the "medical staff" and "other emergency personnel" who are working like "real heroes" to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

In the boomerang video posted by Hardik, the family members are seen saluting the medical staff and other emergency personnel for their efforts.

Salute to all the medical staff and other emergency personnel who are fighting the virus selflessly. We are forever indebted to you. You are the real Heroes. pic.twitter.com/ikYM5aR2WW — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 471 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).