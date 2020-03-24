 
"Looking After Each Other In Isolation": Hardik Pandya Celebrates Brother Krunal's Birthday With "Zero-Calorie Cake''

Updated: 24 March 2020 09:58 IST
Hardik Pandya gifted brother Krunal a ''zero calorie cake filled with love'' on his birthday amid the coronavirus scare.

Krunal Pandya turned 29 on Tuesday. © Instagram

As cricketer Krunal Pandya rings his 29th birthday on Tuesday, the all-rounder received wishes from brother Hardik Pandya who gifted him a ''zero calorie cake filled with love'' amid the coronavirus scare. Hardik posted a picture with brother Krunal giving him an imaginary piece of cake. In the picture, both cricketers can be seen spending some quality time together in isolation. "Happy birthday bhai. We're looking after each other in isolation so here's my zero calorie cake gift for you. Love you loads @krunalpandya24," Hardik tweeted.

On March 22, the Pandya family hailed the "medical staff" and "other emergency personnel" who are working like "real heroes" to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

In the boomerang video posted by Hardik, the family members are seen saluting the medical staff and other emergency personnel for their efforts.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 471 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

