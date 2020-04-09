Hardik Pandya Captures Fiancee Natasa Stankovic Cooking Pancakes For Him

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share an adorable boomerang video featuring his fiancee Natasa Stankovic, who can be seen making pancakes for the all-rounder. "@natasastankovic__ getting my pancakes ready," Hardik Pandya wrote in his Instagram story. Hardik Pandya, much like other Indian cricketers, is spending time at home as India fights against the coronavirus pandemic. Recently the 26-year-old had posted a post-workout picture with his family on Twitter. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus and cricketers are using social media as a way to interact with their fan.

Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic had on Instagram requested their fans to stay at home during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic on March 26.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt. India's three-match One-day International home series against South Africa was called off amid the COVID-19 scare.

Hardik has been out of action since September 2019 due to a back injury. The all-rounder was set to make his international return against South Africa in a three-match ODI series. However, due to the outbreak of the deadly virus, the series was called-off.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also postponed the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League to April 15 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

The board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the rescheduling of the franchise-based tournament.