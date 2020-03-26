 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Natasa Stankovic Posts Loved-Up Picture With Hardik Pandya, Urges Fans To "Stay Home, Stay Safe"

Updated: 26 March 2020 09:15 IST

Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to request their fans to stay at home during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Natasa Stankovic Posts Loved-Up Picture With Hardik Pandya, Urges Fans To "Stay Home, Stay Safe"
Hardik Pandya had announced his engagement with Natasa Stankovic on January 1. © Instagram

Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to request their fans to stay at home during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic. Actress Natasa Stankovic posted a loved-up picture with Hardik Pandya on Instagram, urging fans to "stay home and stay safe" with two trending hashtags. All-rounder Hardik Pandya responded with a red heart emoji, while his India teammate KL Rahul joined in with a red heart emoji in the comments section.

#stayhomestaysafe #quarantine @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

On the new year's day, Pandya had announced his engagement with Serbian actress Stankovic on social media.

Pandya had shared the news with a few pictures and a video on Instagram, saying: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

The cricketer-actor pair never fails to charm their fans with lovable pictures and wishes for each other on social media.

The nation went into a complete lockdown for 21 days, starting on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the preventive step to stop the spreading of the deadly COVID-19.

Many cricketers and other athletes from across the country extended their support to the lockdown, urging their fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday, Team India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma requested their fans to stay at home during the lockdown in a video message on Twitter.

"These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united, please. It's a plea to everyone," Kohli captioned the 51-second-long video.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world sports to a grinding halt. India's three-match One-day International home series against South Africa was called off amid the COVID-19 scare.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed until April 15 due to the deadly virus.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic requested their fans to stay at home
  • Natasa posted a loved-up picture with Hardik amid quarantine
  • All-rounder Hardik Pandya responded with a red heart emoji
Related Articles
Hardik Pandya "Cant Challenge" Ben Stokes, Says Brad Hogg
Hardik Pandya "Can't Challenge" Ben Stokes, Says Brad Hogg
"Looking After Each Other In Isolation": Hardik Pandya Celebrates Brother Krunals Birthday With "Zero-Calorie Cake
"Looking After Each Other In Isolation": Hardik Pandya Celebrates Brother Krunal's Birthday With "Zero-Calorie Cake''
MS Dhoni Shattered Bangladeshs Hopes In T20 World Cup On This Day In 2016. Watch
MS Dhoni Shattered Bangladesh's Hopes In T20 World Cup On This Day In 2016. Watch
Shreyas Iyer And Hardik Pandyas Bromance On Instagram Will Leave You In Splits
Shreyas Iyer And Hardik Pandya's Bromance On Instagram Will Leave You In Splits
India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Preview: Weather In Focus As India Face South Africa At Dharamsala
India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Preview: Weather In Focus As India Face South Africa At Dharamsala
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.