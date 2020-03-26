Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to request their fans to stay at home during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic. Actress Natasa Stankovic posted a loved-up picture with Hardik Pandya on Instagram, urging fans to "stay home and stay safe" with two trending hashtags. All-rounder Hardik Pandya responded with a red heart emoji, while his India teammate KL Rahul joined in with a red heart emoji in the comments section.

On the new year's day, Pandya had announced his engagement with Serbian actress Stankovic on social media.

Pandya had shared the news with a few pictures and a video on Instagram, saying: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

The cricketer-actor pair never fails to charm their fans with lovable pictures and wishes for each other on social media.

The nation went into a complete lockdown for 21 days, starting on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the preventive step to stop the spreading of the deadly COVID-19.

Many cricketers and other athletes from across the country extended their support to the lockdown, urging their fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday, Team India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma requested their fans to stay at home during the lockdown in a video message on Twitter.

"These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united, please. It's a plea to everyone," Kohli captioned the 51-second-long video.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world sports to a grinding halt. India's three-match One-day International home series against South Africa was called off amid the COVID-19 scare.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed until April 15 due to the deadly virus.