Travis Head's ability to judge the short ball quite early is behind the Australian batter's phenomenal success in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, feels former India cricketer Ravi Shastri, while adding on a lighter note that the visitors would like to have a balm for the 'Headache'. Head, after being dismissed for 11 in his first innings of the series, has gone on to score 89, 140 and 152 in his next three outings. He played a pivotal role in the pink ball Test that Australia won by 10 wickets to level the five-match series 1-1.

"I think he (Head) is very smart. From what I saw of him three years ago, he has improved immensely. Especially with the way he plays the short ball. He's prepared to leave it. He has learned to leave it well at times," Shastri said on the ICC Review.

The former India coach added that Head's ability to judge the delivery's line and length quickly gives him time to play the right stroke.

"It's not a big shot all the time off a short delivery angled at his armpits or something. He's prepared to either ride it or go for the big shots. And if it is middle, middle and off, then he hits it in front of square as well," Shastri said.

The Indian legend further said when on song, Head is difficult to stop.

"He picks up length very well. That's one of his great strengths. And he has a flashing blade for the offside. So he's a hard man to contain. And he's in the form of his life." On a lighter note, Shastri said India are looking for a balm for a 'headache' called Travis.

"Because his new surname is Travis Head'ache'," Shastri said.

"They are looking for balms in India. For foot problems, ankle problems (and) even a headache they are looking for a balm. He is ideal for that." While Jasprit Bumrah has troubled virtually every Australian batter, Head has been an exception, playing the Indian quick with elan.

Even as other Australian batters have struggled against Bumrah, who has 21 wickets at an average of 10.9 in the series, Head has scored 83 runs off 91 balls.

"We all knew he was dangerous, but that first shot he played off Jasprit Bumrah, that cover drive, off the front foot. It was in many ways a little bit on the up, off a good delivery, decent delivery. It told me that this is a player in prime, prime form," said Shastri.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said Head's batting prowess gave an insight into his uncluttered mind.

"He went on to show exactly that (clear mind). And the thing with him is there's no, his mindset is very clear. There's no clouded mindset. He's very clear about the situation. This is my strength.

"I am going to play in that fashion. Yes, I will watch the state of the game. I might shift from fourth gear to third gear. But I will always be in third and fourth gear once I get my eye on," Shastri added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)