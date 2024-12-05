Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh's cryptic post on social media has fueled speculations regarding a possible rift with MS Dhoni. Recently, in an interview, Harbhajan made a massive revelation that he has not spoken to Dhoni in more than 10 years and that instantly became a subject of conversation among the fans. Harbhajan played a number of matches under Dhoni's captaincy and they were both part of the World Cup winning teams in 2007 and 2011. Both cricketers also played together for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL but Harbhajan made it clear that their conversations were limited to the ground and they hardly interacted off the pitch. While Harbhajan's latest post did not mention Dhoni, social media users were quick to draw the connection with his previous comments.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Harbhajan wrote, "Strangers can become best friends just as easy as best friends can become strangers."

Strangers can become best friends just as easy as best friends can become strangers....

Earlier, Harbhajan also hinted that perhaps Dhoni has reasons to not speak to him. For him, however, there's no such thing towards the former India captain.

"No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more. I have no reason; perhaps he does. I don't know what the reasons are. When we were playing in the IPL at CSK, that's when we used to talk, and that, too, was restricted to the ground. After that, he did not come to my room, nor did I go to his," Harbhajan said in a conversation with CricketNext.