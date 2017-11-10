Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag Share Concerns About Rising Air Pollution

Harbhajan Singh vented his anger at the rising pollution levels of the country on Twitter

North India has been gasping for some clean air after thick smog engulfed the northern cities including Delhi. The alarming rise in pollution has made it difficult for citizens to breathe and the levels refuse to abate. Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh lashed out at ignorant individuals who think the situation will get better next month. Taking to Twitter, the spinner wrote, "Biggest problem is we r so ignorant we feel this is fine it will get better next month but the truth is it's getting worse every day every month."

In a series of tweets, Harbhajan said that we are coming closer to death with every breath we take in this 'hell' climate. He tweeted, "We have made our climate a hell..with every breath we r coming closer to our graveyard.. #seriousissue #warningsign #endisnear."

We have made our climate a hell..with every breath we r coming closer to our graveyard.. #seriousissue #warningsign #endisnear https://t.co/8llrc1O7OB — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 10, 2017

Biggest problem is we r so ignorant we feels this is fine it will get better next month bt truth is it's getting worst everyday every month https://t.co/OWhnI4Y2HY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 10, 2017

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag also posted a sly tweet in context to the current scenario. He tweeted, "Dilli me Itna Kohra Hai ki ______________. Fill in the blanks."

Dilli me Itna Kohra Hai ki ______________.

Fill in the blanks. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 9, 2017

Earlier in October, on the eve of Diwali, Sehwag had expressed his concern over the rising levels of air pollution on the eve of Diwali, sharing a picture of stubble being burnt in one of the crop fields.

In order to tackle the air pollution, the Delhi government announced the return of car-rationing Odd-even system from Monday, November 13.

Harbhajan has 417 Test wickets to his name in 103 matches while Sehwag went on to play 104 Tests for India amassing 8586 runs at an impressive average of 49.34.

Sehwag retired from international cricket on October 2015 while Harbhajan is eyeing a return to the Indian cricket team.