The Legends League Cricket comes out just as another opportunity for the fans to see their favourite and retired cricket stars in action. Meanwhile, the players -- who all now barely get a chance to showcase their skills on the ground post retirement -- also take the opportunity with both the hands and give it their all on the ground, showing that age is just a number for them. Amidst all, some players also make sure that the entertainment goes on. The fans got a moment to cheer on the ground when India Lions' star players Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina stole the show with 'Naatu, Naatu' dance moves on the ground.

LLC shared the video on social media and wrote: "Those are some sweet feet, I tell you what!"

Both Harbhajan and Raina had a good outing on Wednesday but India Maharajas lost to World Giants by 3 wickets. While Harbhajan returned figures of 1 for 29 in his quota of 4 overs, the southpaw scored 49 runs off 41 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes.

World Giants skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India Maharajas posted 136 for 9 in 20 overs. Brett Lee picked three for 18, while Chris Mpofu and Tino Best scalped two wickets apiece.

In reply, the World Giants reached home in 18.4 overs, thanks to Chris Gayle's 57 off 46 balls. For India Maharajas, Yusuf Pathan shone with an economical spell of 2 for 14 in his four overs.

