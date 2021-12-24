Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from all formats of the game, five years after last playing an international game for Team India. Harbhajan, who featured in 103 Tests, 238 ODIs and 28 T20Is, bows out of the sport with more than more than 700 wickets to his name. For the record, Harbhajan is India's fourth all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, having made his debut in 1998. With Harbhajan Singh bringing the curtain down on his long, illustrious career, we look at off-spinner's top five spells in international cricket:

5. 4/12 vs England, T20 World Cup 2012, Colombo

During a T20 World Cup fixture against England in 2012, Harbhajan had inspired India to a massive win in Colombo. After being put into bat, India posted a total of 170 for four on the back of Rohit Sharma's 33-ball 55.

It was all Harbhajan after that as he tormented England's batting line-up, taking four for 12. India won the game by a massive margin of 90 runs.

4. 5/29 vs Australia, 4th Test 2005, Mumbai

This was one of the most exciting games in the history of Test cricket. After opting to bat first, India were bowled out for just 104 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Australia went on to post 203, taking a lead of 99, before bowling out India for 205 in the second innings.

Chasing a total of 107, Australia were left shell-shocked as Harbhajan starred with a five-for, as India bowled out the visitors for 92, winning the game by 15 runs.

3. 5/31 vs England, 1st ODI 2006, Delhi

After being asked to bat first, India posted a total of 203 with Harbhajan top-scoring with a knock of 37.

He then capped a fine all-round performance, taking a five-for as England were bowled out for 164.

India won the game by 39 runs and the seven-match series by 5-1.

2. 8/84 vs Australia, 3rd Test 2001, Chennai

After bowling out Australia for 391, on the back of Harbhajan's 7 for 133, India posted a massive 501 on the board.

The off-spinner ran through the Australian batting line-up in the second innings as well, picking 8 for 88 as India eventually won the game by 8 wickets.

1. 6/73 vs Australia, 2nd Test 2001, Kolkata

This was during the first Test of Australia's tour of India in 2001. This game remains as one of India's finest Test victories.

India scored 657/7 in the second innings after following on from their first innings debacle of 171.

Harbhajan took centrestage, taking 7/123 in the first innings, including a hat-trick -- first by an Indian in Test cricket.

Despite Harbhajan's heroics, Australia still managed to score 445 in the first innings. However, Bhajji returned in the second innings to haunt the Aussie again, taking 6 for 73 as the visitors were bowled out for 212.

India won the game by 171 runs.