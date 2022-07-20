India is a land of talented cricketers. It's not only the big cities, but often prodigious talents emerge from small town and villages too in the country. Not all of them are celebrities also, but yet they are no less talented. In a recent video, tweeted by Differently Abled Cricket Council of India, a player named G Shiva Shankara can be seen batting in the nets. His range of shots is great and it has impressed former Indian cricket team player Harbhajan Singh too. He commented "Respect" with a couple of emojis on the video of Shankara posted by Differently Abled Cricket Council of India.

"Meet #GSShiva.The range and class in his strokes are second to none. All he seeks is an opportunity and a platform to show the world his rare talent. He is not alone, there are many specially talented divyang players and at #DCCI we are striving hard for their great future. @BCCI," Differently Abled Cricket Council of India wrote in their post.

Harbhajan Singh will be back in the cricket field when he competes in the second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in September. Harbhajan will join former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, former Australian speedster Brett Lee, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and World Cup winning former England captain, Eoin Morgan.

The second season of the LLC will feature four teams and 110 former international cricketers.

“It makes me feel super charged to be back on the ground and play with the global legends of the game. I am looking forward to September eagerly,” Harbhajan said.

Besides Harbhajan, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has also confirmed his participation in the upcoming edition of LLC.

Meanwhile, former West Indies cricketers, Lendl Simmons and Denesh Ramdin have joined the league's player draft for the upcoming season.

The inaugural edition of the tournament featured former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England divided into three teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World respectively.

